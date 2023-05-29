Advance Meter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 62.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in March 2023 up 62.8% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 22.65% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2023 down 55.96% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.
|Advance Metering Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.72
|3.52
|2.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.72
|3.52
|2.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.13
|1.32
|0.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-0.01
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.19
|1.96
|1.77
|Depreciation
|1.47
|1.13
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.59
|1.64
|1.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-2.53
|-2.38
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.48
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.17
|-2.05
|-2.07
|Interest
|0.26
|0.32
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.43
|-2.36
|-2.45
|Exceptional Items
|0.44
|12.62
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.99
|10.26
|-2.45
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.00
|10.26
|-2.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.00
|10.26
|-2.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.00
|10.26
|-2.45
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|1.47
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|1.47
|-1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|1.47
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|1.47
|-1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited