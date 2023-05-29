English
    Advance Meter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 62.8% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in March 2023 up 62.8% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 22.65% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2023 down 55.96% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)
    Advance Metering Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.723.522.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.723.522.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.131.320.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-0.01-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.191.961.77
    Depreciation1.471.130.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.591.641.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.82-2.53-2.38
    Other Income0.650.480.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.17-2.05-2.07
    Interest0.260.320.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.43-2.36-2.45
    Exceptional Items0.4412.62--
    P/L Before Tax-2.9910.26-2.45
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.0010.26-2.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.0010.26-2.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.0010.26-2.45
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.141.47-1.53
    Diluted EPS-2.141.47-1.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.141.47-1.53
    Diluted EPS-2.141.47-1.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

