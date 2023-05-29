Advance Meter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 62.8% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.72 3.52 2.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.72 3.52 2.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.13 1.32 0.65 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 -0.01 -0.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.19 1.96 1.77 Depreciation 1.47 1.13 0.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.59 1.64 1.99 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.82 -2.53 -2.38 Other Income 0.65 0.48 0.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.17 -2.05 -2.07 Interest 0.26 0.32 0.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.43 -2.36 -2.45 Exceptional Items 0.44 12.62 -- P/L Before Tax -2.99 10.26 -2.45 Tax 0.01 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.00 10.26 -2.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.00 10.26 -2.45 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.00 10.26 -2.45 Equity Share Capital 8.03 8.03 8.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.14 1.47 -1.53 Diluted EPS -2.14 1.47 -1.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.14 1.47 -1.53 Diluted EPS -2.14 1.47 -1.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited