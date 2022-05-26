Advance Meter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 47.99% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 down 229.76% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.
Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)
|
|Advance Metering Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.90
|3.69
|5.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.90
|3.69
|5.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|1.08
|1.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|0.02
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.77
|1.74
|1.96
|Depreciation
|0.98
|1.14
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.99
|1.11
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|-1.40
|-2.32
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.84
|1.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.07
|-0.56
|-0.73
|Interest
|0.38
|0.45
|2.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.45
|-1.02
|-2.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.45
|-1.02
|-2.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.45
|-1.02
|-2.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-1.02
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.45
|-2.03
|-2.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.45
|-2.03
|-2.79
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-0.63
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-0.63
|-1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-0.63
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-0.63
|-1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
