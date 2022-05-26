Advance Meter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 47.99% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 down 229.76% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)