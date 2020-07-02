Advance Meter Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, down 56.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in March 2020 down 56.38% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2020 down 514.27% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2020 down 569.5% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2019.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)