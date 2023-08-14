English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Advance Meter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in June 2023 down 10.56% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 158.02% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 24.85% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

    Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)

    Advance Metering Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.784.725.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.784.725.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.351.130.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.390.160.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.832.191.59
    Depreciation1.151.471.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.383.591.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.32-3.820.32
    Other Income1.410.650.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.09-3.170.53
    Interest0.200.260.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-3.430.19
    Exceptional Items--0.44--
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-2.990.19
    Tax--0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-3.000.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-3.000.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.11-3.000.19
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-2.140.12
    Diluted EPS-0.70-2.140.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-2.140.12
    Diluted EPS-0.70-2.140.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Advance Meter #Advance Metering Technology #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!