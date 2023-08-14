Advance Meter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in June 2023 down 10.56% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 158.02% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 24.85% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)