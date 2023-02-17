 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Advance Meter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, down 4.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2022 up 604.94% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 258.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Advance Metering Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.52 4.86 3.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.52 4.86 3.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.32 1.60 1.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.31 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.96 1.75 1.74
Depreciation 1.13 1.13 1.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.64 1.68 1.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.53 -1.00 -1.40
Other Income 0.48 0.71 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.05 -0.29 -0.56
Interest 0.32 0.47 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.36 -0.76 -1.02
Exceptional Items 12.62 -1.18 --
P/L Before Tax 10.26 -1.95 -1.02
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.26 -1.94 -1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -1.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.26 -1.94 -2.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.26 -1.94 -2.03
Equity Share Capital 8.03 8.03 8.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 -1.21 -0.63
Diluted EPS 1.47 -1.21 -0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 -1.21 -0.63
Diluted EPS 1.47 -1.21 -0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited