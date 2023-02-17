Advance Meter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, down 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2022 up 604.94% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 258.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.