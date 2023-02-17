Advance Meter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, down 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2022 up 604.94% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 258.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Advance Meter EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)