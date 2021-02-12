Advance Meter Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, down 46.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in December 2020 down 46.15% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020 up 39.29% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020 up 318.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)