ADS Diagnostic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, up 112.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 112.3% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 473.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 423.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

ADS Diagnostic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

ADS Diagnostic shares closed at 11.34 on April 17, 2014 (BSE)