ADS Diagnostic Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, up 40.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in March 2019 up 40.72% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 85.43% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 71.93% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

ADS Diagnostic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2018.

ADS Diagnostic shares closed at 11.34 on April 17, 2014 (BSE)