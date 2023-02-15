ADS Diagnostic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, down 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 13.13% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 64.11% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 58.23% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.