ADS Diagnostic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, down 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 13.13% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 64.11% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 58.23% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

ADS Diagnostic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2021.

ADS Diagnostic shares closed at 11.34 on April 17, 2014 (BSE)