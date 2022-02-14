ADS Diagnostic Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 12.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2021 up 12.73% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 up 387.23% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021 up 163.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

ADS Diagnostic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2020.

