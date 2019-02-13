ADS Diagnostic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 75.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2018 up 75.68% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 up 387.96% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2018 up 4000% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

ADS Diagnostic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2017.

ADS Diagnostic shares closed at 11.34 on April 17, 2014 (BSE)