Adroit Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, up 83.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in March 2023 up 83.28% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 119.63% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 141.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Adroit Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2022.

Adroit Infotech shares closed at 21.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 114.72% over the last 12 months.