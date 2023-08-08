Adroit Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in June 2023 up 5.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 3.01% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

Adroit Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Adroit Infotech shares closed at 18.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.