Adroit Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 401.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in March 2023 up 401.25% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2023 down 64.98% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 161.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Adroit Infotech shares closed at 21.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 114.72% over the last 12 months.