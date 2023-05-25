English
    Adroit Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 401.25% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in March 2023 up 401.25% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2023 down 64.98% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 161.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    Adroit Infotech shares closed at 21.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 114.72% over the last 12 months.

    Adroit Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.545.630.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.545.630.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.853.011.16
    Depreciation0.590.310.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.420.850.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.321.46-1.08
    Other Income0.080.070.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.241.53-1.00
    Interest0.170.040.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.401.49-1.07
    Exceptional Items-----0.07
    P/L Before Tax-2.401.49-1.14
    Tax-0.540.39-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.861.09-1.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.861.09-1.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.861.09-1.13
    Equity Share Capital20.2719.2918.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.920.57-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.920.57-0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.920.57-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.920.57-0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:33 am