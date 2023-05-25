Adroit Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 401.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in March 2023 up 401.25% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2023 down 64.98% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 161.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
Adroit Infotech shares closed at 21.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 114.72% over the last 12 months.
|Adroit Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.54
|5.63
|0.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.54
|5.63
|0.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.85
|3.01
|1.16
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.31
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.42
|0.85
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.32
|1.46
|-1.08
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|1.53
|-1.00
|Interest
|0.17
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.40
|1.49
|-1.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.40
|1.49
|-1.14
|Tax
|-0.54
|0.39
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.86
|1.09
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.86
|1.09
|-1.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.86
|1.09
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|20.27
|19.29
|18.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|0.57
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|0.57
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|0.57
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|0.57
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited