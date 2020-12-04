Ador Welding Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 95.78 Crore, Down 25.54% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.78 crore in September 2020 down 25.54% from Rs. 128.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2020 down 162.5% from Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2020 down 132.32% from Rs. 13.86 crore in September 2019.

Ador Welding shares closed at 258.95 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.