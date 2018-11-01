Ador Welding Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 125.34 crore, up 3.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 125.34 crore in September 2018 up 3.02% from Rs. 121.67 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.74 crore in September 2018 up 22.77% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in September 2018 up 23.4% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2017.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.00 in September 2017.

Ador Welding shares closed at 361.75 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 11.39% returns over the last 6 months and 28.28% over the last 12 months.