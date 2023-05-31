English
    Ador Welding Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.48 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 199.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.55 crore in March 2023 up 70.83% from Rs. 13.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2023 up 72.88% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022.

    Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 16.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2022.

    Ador Welding shares closed at 1,207.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 81.44% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Welding
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.48198.53199.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.48198.53199.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.11138.27106.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.846.8520.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.34-12.9015.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9614.1912.00
    Depreciation3.052.892.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.4528.0928.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7321.1414.86
    Other Income1.241.821.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9722.9616.28
    Interest0.690.760.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.2822.2015.54
    Exceptional Items0.66-0.211.67
    P/L Before Tax29.9421.9917.21
    Tax7.395.634.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5516.3613.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5516.3613.20
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5812.039.71
    Diluted EPS16.5812.039.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5812.039.71
    Diluted EPS16.5812.039.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am