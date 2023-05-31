Ador Welding Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.48 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.48 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 199.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.55 crore in March 2023 up 70.83% from Rs. 13.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2023 up 72.88% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 16.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2022.

Ador Welding shares closed at 1,207.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 81.44% over the last 12 months.