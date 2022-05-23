Ador Welding Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.81 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.81 crore in March 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 161.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.20 crore in March 2022 up 240.28% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.17% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2021.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.92 in March 2021.

Ador Welding shares closed at 666.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 63.32% over the last 12 months.