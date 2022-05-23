 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ador Welding Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.81 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.81 crore in March 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 161.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.20 crore in March 2022 up 240.28% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.17% from Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2021.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.92 in March 2021.

Ador Welding shares closed at 666.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 63.32% over the last 12 months.

Ador Welding
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.81 174.28 161.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.81 174.28 161.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.02 114.16 113.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.10 21.68 6.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.74 -14.28 -5.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.00 13.21 10.74
Depreciation 2.82 2.66 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.27 23.10 20.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.86 13.75 12.83
Other Income 1.42 1.21 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.28 14.96 15.21
Interest 0.74 0.90 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.54 14.06 13.70
Exceptional Items 1.67 0.16 -25.37
P/L Before Tax 17.21 14.22 -11.67
Tax 4.01 3.62 -2.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.20 10.60 -9.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.20 10.60 -9.41
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.60 13.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 7.79 -6.92
Diluted EPS 9.71 7.79 -6.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 7.79 -6.92
Diluted EPS 9.71 7.79 -6.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
