Ador Welding Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.59 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.59 crore in March 2021 up 15.6% from Rs. 139.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2021 down 238.79% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2021 up 47.82% from Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2020.

Ador Welding shares closed at 478.85 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.95% returns over the last 6 months and 81.52% over the last 12 months.