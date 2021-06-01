Ador Welding Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.59 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.59 crore in March 2021 up 15.6% from Rs. 139.78 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2021 down 238.79% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2021 up 47.82% from Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2020.
Ador Welding shares closed at 478.85 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.95% returns over the last 6 months and 81.52% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Welding
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.59
|135.05
|139.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.59
|135.05
|139.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.78
|96.02
|98.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.11
|1.42
|1.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.33
|-1.41
|-1.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.74
|9.38
|9.45
|Depreciation
|2.78
|2.74
|2.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.68
|22.43
|20.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.83
|4.47
|7.65
|Other Income
|2.38
|1.76
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.21
|6.23
|9.32
|Interest
|1.51
|1.21
|2.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.70
|5.02
|7.16
|Exceptional Items
|-25.37
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.67
|5.02
|7.16
|Tax
|-2.26
|0.86
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.41
|4.16
|6.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.41
|4.16
|6.78
|Equity Share Capital
|13.60
|13.60
|13.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.92
|3.06
|4.99
|Diluted EPS
|-6.92
|3.06
|4.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.92
|3.06
|4.99
|Diluted EPS
|-6.92
|3.06
|4.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited