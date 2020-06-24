Ador Welding Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.78 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.78 crore in March 2020 down 6.82% from Rs. 150.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020 down 8.75% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2020 down 21.94% from Rs. 15.59 crore in March 2019.

Ador Welding EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2019.

Ador Welding shares closed at 262.20 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.45% over the last 12 months.