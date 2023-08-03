English
    Ador Welding Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.63 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:Net Sales at Rs 189.63 crore in June 2023 up 20.11% from Rs. 157.88 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.24 crore in June 2023 up 7.46% from Rs. 10.46 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.09 crore in June 2023 up 4.2% from Rs. 18.32 crore in June 2022.
    Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 8.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.69 in June 2022.Ador Welding shares closed at 1,227.55 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.36% returns over the last 6 months and 61.39% over the last 12 months.
    Ador Welding
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.63235.48157.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations189.63235.48157.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.28144.11115.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.525.846.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.906.34-17.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.0114.9613.64
    Depreciation3.343.052.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6532.4523.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7328.7313.53
    Other Income3.021.242.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7529.9715.56
    Interest0.710.690.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0429.2815.15
    Exceptional Items--0.66-1.25
    P/L Before Tax15.0429.9413.90
    Tax3.807.393.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.2422.5510.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.2422.5510.46
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2616.587.69
    Diluted EPS8.2616.587.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2616.587.69
    Diluted EPS8.2616.587.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

