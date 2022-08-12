 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ador Welding Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.88 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.88 crore in June 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 127.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in June 2022 up 54.96% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in June 2022 up 44.14% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2021.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2021.

Ador Welding shares closed at 863.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 28.62% over the last 12 months.

Ador Welding
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 157.88 199.81 127.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 157.88 199.81 127.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.45 106.02 98.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.53 20.10 5.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.67 15.74 -14.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.64 12.00 11.11
Depreciation 2.76 2.82 2.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.64 28.27 15.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.53 14.86 8.42
Other Income 2.03 1.42 1.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.56 16.28 10.01
Interest 0.41 0.74 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.15 15.54 9.08
Exceptional Items -1.25 1.67 --
P/L Before Tax 13.90 17.21 9.08
Tax 3.44 4.01 2.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.46 13.20 6.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.46 13.20 6.75
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.60 13.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.69 9.71 4.96
Diluted EPS 7.69 9.71 4.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.69 9.71 4.96
Diluted EPS 7.69 9.71 4.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ador Welding #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.