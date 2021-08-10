Ador Welding Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 127.88 crore, up 133.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.88 crore in June 2021 up 133.1% from Rs. 54.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021 up 2834.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2021 up 146.32% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2020.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Ador Welding shares closed at 716.40 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 137.26% returns over the last 6 months and 177.19% over the last 12 months.