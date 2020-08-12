Ador Welding Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore, down 57.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore in June 2020 down 57.67% from Rs. 129.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020 down 94.66% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2020 down 57% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2019.

Ador Welding EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2019.

Ador Welding shares closed at 265.15 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and -9.02% over the last 12 months.