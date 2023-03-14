Ador Welding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 174.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 54.34% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.85 crore in December 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2021.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2021.

Ador Welding shares closed at 824.55 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 26.69% over the last 12 months.