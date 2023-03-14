English
    Ador Welding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 174.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 54.34% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.85 crore in December 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2021.

    Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2021.

    Ador Welding shares closed at 824.55 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 26.69% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Welding
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.53184.87174.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.53184.87174.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.27112.82114.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.857.2121.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.9010.27-14.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1914.0613.21
    Depreciation2.892.852.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0925.3723.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1412.2913.75
    Other Income1.821.551.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9613.8414.96
    Interest0.760.500.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.2013.3414.06
    Exceptional Items-0.21--0.16
    P/L Before Tax21.9913.3414.22
    Tax5.633.363.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.369.9810.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.369.9810.60
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.037.347.79
    Diluted EPS12.037.347.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.037.347.79
    Diluted EPS12.037.347.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

