    Ador Welding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 174.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 54.34% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.85 crore in December 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2021.

    Ador Welding
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.53184.87174.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.53184.87174.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.27112.82114.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.857.2121.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.9010.27-14.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1914.0613.21
    Depreciation2.892.852.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0925.3723.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1412.2913.75
    Other Income1.821.551.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9613.8414.96
    Interest0.760.500.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.2013.3414.06
    Exceptional Items-0.21--0.16
    P/L Before Tax21.9913.3414.22
    Tax5.633.363.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.369.9810.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.369.9810.60
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.037.347.79
    Diluted EPS12.037.347.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.037.347.79
    Diluted EPS12.037.347.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited