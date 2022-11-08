 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ador Welding Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.87 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

Net Sales at Rs 184.87 crore in September 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 159.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2022 down 31.83% from Rs. 14.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2021.

Ador Welding EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in September 2021.

Ador Welding shares closed at 890.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 26.98% over the last 12 months.

Ador Welding
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 184.87 157.88 159.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 184.87 157.88 159.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.82 115.45 102.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.21 6.53 10.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.27 -17.67 2.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.06 13.64 12.33
Depreciation 2.87 2.78 2.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.36 23.67 18.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.28 13.48 10.35
Other Income 1.56 2.03 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.84 15.51 11.72
Interest 0.50 0.41 1.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.34 15.10 10.57
Exceptional Items -- -1.25 7.15
P/L Before Tax 13.34 13.85 17.72
Tax 3.36 3.44 3.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.98 10.41 14.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.98 10.41 14.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.98 10.41 14.64
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.60 13.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.34 7.65 10.76
Diluted EPS 7.34 7.65 10.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.34 7.65 10.76
Diluted EPS 7.34 7.65 10.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ador Welding #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.