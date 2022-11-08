Ador Welding Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.87 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.87 crore in September 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 159.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2022 down 31.83% from Rs. 14.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2021.

Ador Welding EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in September 2021.

Ador Welding shares closed at 890.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 26.98% over the last 12 months.