    Ador Welding Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.87 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.87 crore in September 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 159.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2022 down 31.83% from Rs. 14.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2021.

    Ador Welding EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ador Welding shares closed at 890.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 26.98% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Welding
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.87157.88159.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.87157.88159.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.82115.45102.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.216.5310.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.27-17.672.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0613.6412.33
    Depreciation2.872.782.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3623.6718.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2813.4810.35
    Other Income1.562.031.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8415.5111.72
    Interest0.500.411.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3415.1010.57
    Exceptional Items---1.257.15
    P/L Before Tax13.3413.8517.72
    Tax3.363.443.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9810.4114.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9810.4114.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.9810.4114.64
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.347.6510.76
    Diluted EPS7.347.6510.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.347.6510.76
    Diluted EPS7.347.6510.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

