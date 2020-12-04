Ador Welding Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 95.95 Crore, Down 25.54% Y-O-Y
Dec 4, 2020 / 10:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.95 crore in September 2020 down 25.54% from Rs. 128.86 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2020 down 154.28% from Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2020 down 130.54% from Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2019.
Ador Welding shares closed at 258.95 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Welding
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.95
|54.91
|128.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.95
|54.91
|128.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.83
|39.57
|89.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.66
|0.28
|1.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.24
|-2.91
|-2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.44
|8.07
|10.53
|Depreciation
|2.78
|2.84
|2.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.10
|7.35
|19.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.62
|-0.29
|8.26
|Other Income
|0.57
|2.65
|3.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.05
|2.36
|11.36
|Interest
|1.54
|2.15
|2.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.59
|0.21
|9.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.59
|0.21
|9.14
|Tax
|-2.95
|-0.04
|-1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.64
|0.25
|10.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.64
|0.25
|10.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.64
|0.25
|10.39
|Equity Share Capital
|13.60
|13.60
|13.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.15
|0.18
|7.64
|Diluted EPS
|-4.15
|0.18
|7.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.15
|0.18
|7.64
|Diluted EPS
|-4.15
|0.18
|7.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited