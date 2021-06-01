Ador Welding Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.67 crore, up 15.56% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.67 crore in March 2021 up 15.56% from Rs. 139.90 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2021 down 216.42% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.00 crore in March 2021 up 46.58% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2020.
Ador Welding shares closed at 478.85 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.95% returns over the last 6 months and 81.52% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Welding
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.67
|135.15
|139.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.67
|135.15
|139.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.78
|96.02
|98.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.11
|1.42
|2.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.33
|-1.41
|-1.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.78
|9.41
|9.49
|Depreciation
|2.79
|2.76
|2.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.73
|22.50
|20.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.81
|4.45
|7.78
|Other Income
|2.40
|1.78
|1.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.21
|6.23
|9.42
|Interest
|1.51
|1.21
|2.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.70
|5.02
|7.26
|Exceptional Items
|-23.97
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.27
|5.02
|7.26
|Tax
|-2.26
|1.57
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.01
|3.45
|6.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.01
|3.45
|6.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.01
|3.45
|6.88
|Equity Share Capital
|13.60
|13.60
|13.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.89
|2.54
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|-5.89
|2.54
|5.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.89
|2.54
|5.06
|Diluted EPS
|-5.89
|2.54
|5.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited