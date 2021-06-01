Ador Welding Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.67 crore, up 15.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.67 crore in March 2021 up 15.56% from Rs. 139.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2021 down 216.42% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.00 crore in March 2021 up 46.58% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2020.

Ador Welding shares closed at 478.85 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.95% returns over the last 6 months and 81.52% over the last 12 months.