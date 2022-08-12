English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ador Welding Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.88 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.88 crore in June 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 127.88 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in June 2022 up 54.22% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.29 crore in June 2022 up 43.68% from Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2021.

    Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 7.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2021.

    Close

    Ador Welding shares closed at 863.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 28.62% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Welding
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.88199.81127.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.88199.81127.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.45106.0298.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.5320.105.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.6715.74-14.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6412.0111.11
    Depreciation2.782.832.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6728.2715.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4814.848.40
    Other Income2.031.441.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5116.2810.01
    Interest0.410.740.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.1015.549.08
    Exceptional Items-1.251.67--
    P/L Before Tax13.8517.219.08
    Tax3.444.022.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4113.196.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4113.196.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.4113.196.75
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.659.704.96
    Diluted EPS7.659.704.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.659.704.96
    Diluted EPS7.659.704.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ador Welding #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.