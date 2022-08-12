Ador Welding Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.88 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.88 crore in June 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 127.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in June 2022 up 54.22% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.29 crore in June 2022 up 43.68% from Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2021.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 7.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2021.

Ador Welding shares closed at 863.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 28.62% over the last 12 months.