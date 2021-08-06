Ador Welding Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 127.88 crore, up 132.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.88 crore in June 2021 up 132.89% from Rs. 54.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2021 up 2600% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2021 up 144.81% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2020.

Ador Welding EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Ador Welding shares closed at 714.45 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 142.23% returns over the last 6 months and 179.30% over the last 12 months.