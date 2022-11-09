Ador Multi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 28.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
Ador Multi shares closed at 71.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ador Multiproducts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.35
|1.45
|1.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|1.45
|1.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.99
|1.14
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.30
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.25
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.34
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.33
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.33
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.33
|-0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-0.33
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-0.33
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.71
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.71
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.71
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.71
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited