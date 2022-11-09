Ador Multi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 28.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 71.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.54% over the last 12 months.