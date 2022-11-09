 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ador Multi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 28.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 71.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.54% over the last 12 months.

Ador Multiproducts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.35 1.45 1.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.35 1.45 1.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.99 1.14 0.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.01 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.30 0.31
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.25 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.34 -0.40
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 -0.33 -0.26
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 -0.33 -0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.26 -0.33 -0.26
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 -0.33 -0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 -0.33 -0.26
Equity Share Capital 4.67 4.67 4.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.71 -0.53
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.71 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.71 -0.53
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.71 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

