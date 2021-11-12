Ador Multi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 84.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in September 2021 down 84.36% from Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 down 106.1% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021 down 103.81% from Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2020.

Ador Multi shares closed at 103.90 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 59.72% over the last 12 months.