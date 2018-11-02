Ador Multi Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 8.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in September 2018 up 8.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2018 up 7.79% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2018 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

Ador Multi shares closed at 32.35 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 58.58% over the last 12 months.