Ador Multi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 45.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in March 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 112.79% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Ador Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 65.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.