Ador Multi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 47.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2022 down 47.72% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 down 33.29% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 38.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 62.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -50.38% over the last 12 months.

Ador Multiproducts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.45 2.62 2.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.45 2.62 2.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.14 1.68 2.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.41 0.38
Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.36 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 0.08 -0.30
Other Income 0.01 0.14 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 0.22 -0.25
Interest 0.00 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 0.20 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 0.20 -0.25
Tax -- 0.13 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.33 0.08 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.33 0.08 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 4.67 4.67 4.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 0.17 -0.53
Diluted EPS -0.71 0.17 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 0.17 -0.53
Diluted EPS -0.71 0.17 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

