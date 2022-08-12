Ador Multi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 47.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2022 down 47.72% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 down 33.29% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 38.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 62.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -50.38% over the last 12 months.