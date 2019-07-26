Ador Multi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 24.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2019 up 24.76% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 up 48.32% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Ador Multi shares closed at 35.10 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)