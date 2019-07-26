Ador Multi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 24.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2019 up 24.76% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 up 48.32% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
Ador Multi shares closed at 35.10 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)
|Ador Multiproducts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.48
|1.96
|2.00
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|2.50
|1.97
|2.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.86
|1.54
|1.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|0.07
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.57
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.09
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.48
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.77
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.71
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.72
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.72
|-0.06
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.15
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.88
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.88
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.76
|3.76
|2.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-2.31
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-2.31
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-2.31
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-2.31
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited