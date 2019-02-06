Ador Multi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in December 2018 up 5.43% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 26.06% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 92.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Ador Multi shares closed at 41.25 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.00% returns over the last 6 months and 100.73% over the last 12 months.