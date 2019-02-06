Ador Multi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in December 2018 up 5.43% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 26.06% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 92.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.
Ador Multi shares closed at 41.25 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.00% returns over the last 6 months and 100.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ador Multiproducts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.58
|1.73
|1.50
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|1.58
|1.73
|1.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.07
|1.26
|1.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.05
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.38
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.36
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.26
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.23
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.25
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|-0.25
|-0.20
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.53
|2.86
|2.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.66
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.66
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.66
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.66
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited