Ador Multi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 41.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in September 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 down 18.47% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 13.45% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 75.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.74% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.

Ador Multiproducts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.02 3.69 2.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.02 3.69 2.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.99 1.14 0.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.40 2.29 1.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.30 -0.62 -0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.79 0.60
Depreciation 0.17 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.72 2.34 1.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.68 -2.32 -1.43
Other Income 0.16 0.02 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.52 -2.30 -1.26
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.53 -2.31 -1.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.53 -2.31 -1.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.53 -2.31 -1.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.53 -2.31 -1.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.53 -2.31 -1.30
Equity Share Capital 4.67 4.67 4.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.28 -4.94 -7.10
Diluted EPS -3.28 -4.94 -7.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.28 -4.94 -7.10
Diluted EPS -3.28 -4.94 -7.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Ador Multi #Ador Multiproducts #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
Nov 8, 2022
