Ador Multi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 41.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in September 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 down 18.47% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 13.45% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 75.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.74% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.