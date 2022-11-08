English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ador Multi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 41.24% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in September 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 down 18.47% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 13.45% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

    Ador Multi shares closed at 75.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.74% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Ador Multiproducts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.023.692.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.023.692.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.991.140.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.402.291.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.30-0.62-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.790.60
    Depreciation0.170.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.722.341.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.68-2.32-1.43
    Other Income0.160.020.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.52-2.30-1.26
    Interest0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.53-2.31-1.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.53-2.31-1.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.53-2.31-1.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.53-2.31-1.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.53-2.31-1.30
    Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.28-4.94-7.10
    Diluted EPS-3.28-4.94-7.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.28-4.94-7.10
    Diluted EPS-3.28-4.94-7.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ador Multi #Ador Multiproducts #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm