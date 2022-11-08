Ador Multi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 41.24% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in September 2022 up 41.24% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 down 18.47% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 13.45% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.
Ador Multi shares closed at 75.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.74% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Multiproducts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.02
|3.69
|2.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.02
|3.69
|2.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.99
|1.14
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.40
|2.29
|1.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|-0.62
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.79
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.72
|2.34
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-2.32
|-1.43
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.02
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-2.30
|-1.26
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-2.31
|-1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|-2.31
|-1.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.53
|-2.31
|-1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.53
|-2.31
|-1.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.53
|-2.31
|-1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.28
|-4.94
|-7.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.28
|-4.94
|-7.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.28
|-4.94
|-7.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.28
|-4.94
|-7.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited