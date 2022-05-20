 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ador Multi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 80.98% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in March 2022 up 80.98% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 down 32.48% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 down 46.72% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 65.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.

Ador Multiproducts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.80 2.05 2.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.80 2.05 2.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.68 0.34 1.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.08 1.03 1.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.58 -0.01 -0.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.16 0.76 0.98
Depreciation 0.21 0.07 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.62 1.16 1.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 -1.30 -1.77
Other Income 0.15 -0.02 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.22 -1.32 -1.55
Interest 0.31 0.05 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.53 -1.38 -1.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.53 -1.38 -1.62
Tax 0.13 -- 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.65 -1.38 -2.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.65 -1.38 -2.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.65 -1.38 -2.00
Equity Share Capital 4.67 4.67 4.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.68 -2.94 -4.28
Diluted EPS -5.68 -2.94 -4.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.68 -2.94 -4.28
Diluted EPS -5.68 -2.94 -4.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:24 pm
