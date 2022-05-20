Ador Multi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 80.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in March 2022 up 80.98% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 down 32.48% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 down 46.72% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.
Ador Multi shares closed at 65.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ador Multiproducts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.80
|2.05
|2.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.80
|2.05
|2.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.68
|0.34
|1.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.08
|1.03
|1.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.58
|-0.01
|-0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.16
|0.76
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.07
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.62
|1.16
|1.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-1.30
|-1.77
|Other Income
|0.15
|-0.02
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-1.32
|-1.55
|Interest
|0.31
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-1.38
|-1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.53
|-1.38
|-1.62
|Tax
|0.13
|--
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.65
|-1.38
|-2.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.65
|-1.38
|-2.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.65
|-1.38
|-2.00
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.68
|-2.94
|-4.28
|Diluted EPS
|-5.68
|-2.94
|-4.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.68
|-2.94
|-4.28
|Diluted EPS
|-5.68
|-2.94
|-4.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited