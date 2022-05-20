Ador Multi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 80.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in March 2022 up 80.98% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 down 32.48% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 down 46.72% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 65.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.