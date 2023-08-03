Ador Multi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in June 2023 down 11.78% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 33.06% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2023 up 35.14% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

Ador Multi shares closed at 30.61 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.79% returns over the last 6 months and -49.11% over the last 12 months.