English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ador Multi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 11.78% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in June 2023 down 11.78% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 33.06% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2023 up 35.14% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

    Ador Multi shares closed at 30.61 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.79% returns over the last 6 months and -49.11% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Multiproducts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.252.613.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.252.613.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.301.551.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.042.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.640.71-0.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.011.210.79
    Depreciation0.080.460.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.761.442.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.54-2.80-2.32
    Other Income0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.52-2.76-2.30
    Interest0.030.060.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.55-2.82-2.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.55-2.82-2.31
    Tax--0.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.55-2.88-2.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.55-2.88-2.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.55-2.88-2.31
    Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.31-6.17-4.94
    Diluted EPS-3.31-6.17-4.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.31-6.17-4.94
    Diluted EPS-3.31-6.17-4.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ador Multi #Ador Multiproducts #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!