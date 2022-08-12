Ador Multi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore, down 17.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore in June 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 down 43.43% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 down 52.05% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021.
Ador Multi shares closed at 62.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -50.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ador Multiproducts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.69
|4.80
|4.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.69
|4.80
|4.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.14
|1.68
|2.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.29
|2.08
|1.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.62
|-0.58
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|1.16
|0.75
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.21
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.34
|2.62
|1.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.32
|-2.37
|-1.54
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.15
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-2.22
|-1.53
|Interest
|0.01
|0.31
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.31
|-2.53
|-1.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.31
|-2.53
|-1.61
|Tax
|--
|0.13
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.31
|-2.65
|-1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.31
|-2.65
|-1.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.31
|-2.65
|-1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.94
|-5.68
|-3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.94
|-5.68
|-3.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.94
|-5.68
|-3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.94
|-5.68
|-3.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited