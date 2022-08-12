 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ador Multi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore, down 17.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore in June 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 down 43.43% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 down 52.05% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 62.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -50.38% over the last 12 months.

Ador Multiproducts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.69 4.80 4.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.69 4.80 4.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.14 1.68 2.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.29 2.08 1.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.62 -0.58 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.79 1.16 0.75
Depreciation 0.08 0.21 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.34 2.62 1.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.32 -2.37 -1.54
Other Income 0.02 0.15 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.30 -2.22 -1.53
Interest 0.01 0.31 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.31 -2.53 -1.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.31 -2.53 -1.61
Tax -- 0.13 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.31 -2.65 -1.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.31 -2.65 -1.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.31 -2.65 -1.61
Equity Share Capital 4.67 4.67 4.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.94 -5.68 -3.44
Diluted EPS -4.94 -5.68 -3.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.94 -5.68 -3.44
Diluted EPS -4.94 -5.68 -3.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
