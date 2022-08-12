Ador Multi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore, down 17.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.69 crore in June 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 down 43.43% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022 down 52.05% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021.

Ador Multi shares closed at 62.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.43% returns over the last 6 months and -50.38% over the last 12 months.