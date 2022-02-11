Ador Multi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, down 30.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in December 2021 down 30.41% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021 down 99.45% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.

Ador Multi shares closed at 86.85 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)